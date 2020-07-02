5810 W Bellfort St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- This home was completely refinished inside and out and is move in ready. Home updates include: entire inside and outside have been repainted, new carpet throughout the entire home, cabinets have been refinished, engineered wood flooring in the entryway and the living room and dining area, new fixtures, granite counter tops, refinished baths and so much more!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4944437)