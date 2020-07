Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

- Nice home on fully fenced corner lot. Home has four bedrooms; fourth bedroom was a converted garage. Kitchen features medium-brown wood cabinets and beautiful neutral backsplash. Adorable wood-framed breakfast bar with opening to kitchen. Double paned windows on back of home. Backyard has a 10x12 storage shed and 40ft container box; great for hobbies and workshop activities. Great location in SE Houston. Close to the Houston Medical Center and Stadium.



(RLNE4863817)