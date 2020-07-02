All apartments in Houston
5750 Yarwell Drive

5750 Yarwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5750 Yarwell Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled rare 4 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home with gameroom and office in the heart of Maplewood. Master suite is downstairs and has a large walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity and tile surround walk-in shower and adjacent home office. Chef's Kitchen has custom cabinets, expansive granite countertops and center island with seating and storage. Kitchen opens up to the spacious family room with access the back patio and yard. Updates include newly painted interior as well as professional landscaping, foundation work, sewer lines updated with PVC, recessed lighting, updated double pane low E windows and new Trane condensing unit. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs with adjoining gameroom. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, Downtown, and the Galleria. Zoned to prestigious Parker Elementary. Property is close to the hike and bike trail along Braeswood, retail, restaurants, and the new HEB opening in Meyerland Plaza. Home has never flooded per Seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Yarwell Drive have any available units?
5750 Yarwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 Yarwell Drive have?
Some of 5750 Yarwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Yarwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Yarwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Yarwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Yarwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5750 Yarwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Yarwell Drive offers parking.
Does 5750 Yarwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Yarwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Yarwell Drive have a pool?
No, 5750 Yarwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Yarwell Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5750 Yarwell Drive has accessible units.
Does 5750 Yarwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Yarwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

