5750 Yarwell Drive

Beautifully remodeled rare 4 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home with gameroom and office in the heart of Maplewood. Master suite is downstairs and has a large walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity and tile surround walk-in shower and adjacent home office. Chef's Kitchen has custom cabinets, expansive granite countertops and center island with seating and storage. Kitchen opens up to the spacious family room with access the back patio and yard. Updates include newly painted interior as well as professional landscaping, foundation work, sewer lines updated with PVC, recessed lighting, updated double pane low E windows and new Trane condensing unit. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs with adjoining gameroom. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, Downtown, and the Galleria. Zoned to prestigious Parker Elementary. Property is close to the hike and bike trail along Braeswood, retail, restaurants, and the new HEB opening in Meyerland Plaza. Home has never flooded per Seller.