5722 Maxie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful, Move in Ready 3/2.5 in Rice Military w/Private Driveway + 2 car garage! No Alley Style Parking! Features include; Extensive hardwood floors, Recent Neutral Paint, Island kitchen w/Granite Counters, Recent Gas Cooktop, SS appliances including French Door Refrigerator, Oversized breakfast/dining area + Balcony, HUGE Two Story Family room w/plantation shutters, built ins, gas log fireplace, Spacious Master Retreat Down w/Recent Wood Tile Floors + Updated Master Bathroom & french doors to small yard, Upstairs features 2 Large Bedrooms, Full bath & Computer nook. Location, Location, Location! Close to Memorial Park, Retail, Night life & more!