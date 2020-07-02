All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:09 PM

5722 Maxie Street

5722 Maxie Street · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Maxie Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful, Move in Ready 3/2.5 in Rice Military w/Private Driveway + 2 car garage! No Alley Style Parking! Features include; Extensive hardwood floors, Recent Neutral Paint, Island kitchen w/Granite Counters, Recent Gas Cooktop, SS appliances including French Door Refrigerator, Oversized breakfast/dining area + Balcony, HUGE Two Story Family room w/plantation shutters, built ins, gas log fireplace, Spacious Master Retreat Down w/Recent Wood Tile Floors + Updated Master Bathroom & french doors to small yard, Upstairs features 2 Large Bedrooms, Full bath & Computer nook. Location, Location, Location! Close to Memorial Park, Retail, Night life & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Maxie Street have any available units?
5722 Maxie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 Maxie Street have?
Some of 5722 Maxie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Maxie Street currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Maxie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Maxie Street pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Maxie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5722 Maxie Street offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Maxie Street offers parking.
Does 5722 Maxie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 Maxie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Maxie Street have a pool?
No, 5722 Maxie Street does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Maxie Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5722 Maxie Street has accessible units.
Does 5722 Maxie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 Maxie Street has units with dishwashers.

