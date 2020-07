Amenities

garage stainless steel game room extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Incredible townhome features open layout, 2nd floor living, nice size kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Full size laundry with extra storage located next to master suite. Bonus space on the 3rd floor can be used as a study or game room. Conveniently located minutes to I-10, Galleria, Downtown, I-45, Greenway and so much more. Walking distance to Memorial Park. Additional guest/ roommates parking next to garage. Available for move-in Mid- March.