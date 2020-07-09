5654 Valerie St

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities game room

This beautiful, well kept home is ready for immediate move-in! As you step inside, youre greeted by a beautiful three story entry with hardwood floors that opens up to the formal dining area. Home features open concept kitchen with a huge island that opens up to the living room. The living room features a center fire place and an abundance of natural light. On the 2nd floor you will find a game room, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath. The master bath features stand up shower, jacuzzi tub, double sinks and 2 large walk in closets. On the third floor you will find another bedroom, full bath and a study or room that could be used as a 4th bedroom.



(RLNE5769257)