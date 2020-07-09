5654 Valerie St

Amenities
This beautiful, well kept home is ready for immediate move-in! As you step inside, youre greeted by a beautiful three story entry with hardwood floors that opens up to the formal dining area. Home features open concept kitchen with a huge island that opens up to the living room. The living room features a center fire place and an abundance of natural light. On the 2nd floor you will find a game room, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath. The master bath features stand up shower, jacuzzi tub, double sinks and 2 large walk in closets. On the third floor you will find another bedroom, full bath and a study or room that could be used as a 4th bedroom.
(RLNE5769257)