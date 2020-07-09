All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

5654 Valerie St

5654 Valerie Street · No Longer Available
Location

5654 Valerie Street, Houston, TX 77081
Meyerland Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
This beautiful, well kept home is ready for immediate move-in! As you step inside, youre greeted by a beautiful three story entry with hardwood floors that opens up to the formal dining area. Home features open concept kitchen with a huge island that opens up to the living room. The living room features a center fire place and an abundance of natural light. On the 2nd floor you will find a game room, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath. The master bath features stand up shower, jacuzzi tub, double sinks and 2 large walk in closets. On the third floor you will find another bedroom, full bath and a study or room that could be used as a 4th bedroom.

(RLNE5769257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 Valerie St have any available units?
5654 Valerie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5654 Valerie St have?
Some of 5654 Valerie St's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5654 Valerie St currently offering any rent specials?
5654 Valerie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 Valerie St pet-friendly?
No, 5654 Valerie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5654 Valerie St offer parking?
No, 5654 Valerie St does not offer parking.
Does 5654 Valerie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5654 Valerie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 Valerie St have a pool?
No, 5654 Valerie St does not have a pool.
Does 5654 Valerie St have accessible units?
No, 5654 Valerie St does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 Valerie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5654 Valerie St does not have units with dishwashers.

