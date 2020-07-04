5643 Heron Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room on-site laundry parking garage

One story, 3-4 bedroom available! - Located in Edgewood Terrace, updated 1-story, 3-4 br, 2 bath, approx 1588 sqft, built 1960, hardwood throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, fridge, & countertop microwave included (fridge & micro not warranted), living room, dining area off the kitchen, master bath has shower stall only, converted garage w/laminate floors, can be used as a 4th bedroom or gameroom, laundry room with washer/dryer (not warranted), rear fenced yard, carport in driveway and covered front entry, HISD, no pets, no smoking, tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518388)