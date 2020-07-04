All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 5 2020

5643 Heron Dr

5643 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5643 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One story, 3-4 bedroom available! - Located in Edgewood Terrace, updated 1-story, 3-4 br, 2 bath, approx 1588 sqft, built 1960, hardwood throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, fridge, & countertop microwave included (fridge & micro not warranted), living room, dining area off the kitchen, master bath has shower stall only, converted garage w/laminate floors, can be used as a 4th bedroom or gameroom, laundry room with washer/dryer (not warranted), rear fenced yard, carport in driveway and covered front entry, HISD, no pets, no smoking, tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Heron Dr have any available units?
5643 Heron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5643 Heron Dr have?
Some of 5643 Heron Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5643 Heron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Heron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Heron Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5643 Heron Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5643 Heron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5643 Heron Dr offers parking.
Does 5643 Heron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5643 Heron Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Heron Dr have a pool?
No, 5643 Heron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Heron Dr have accessible units?
No, 5643 Heron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Heron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Heron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

