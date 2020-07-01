5623 Belrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Did Not Flood! Expectations are exceeded by the unexpected elegance, charm and sleek features of this completely upgraded turnkey home, in one of Westburys premiere locations. Traditional 1 story, all brick, ranch style home with contemporary flair throughout the open and bright interior. Entertaining is a joy as guests are greeted by a North facing slate covered front porch, airy and bright flowing interior and a huge outdoor patio with pergola and plenty of yard for a play set. Recent upgrades include: light colored granite counter tops, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, under slab plumbing, PEX piping, roof, child safe cordless blinds, energy efficient doors, windows & HVAC. North/South orientation adds to energy efficiency. Never fear a power outage during a storm! There is a natural gas-powered Generac whole house generator that will keep you comfortable during any potential power outages. Owners were heart broken when relocated out of the area!