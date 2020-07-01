All apartments in Houston
5623 Belrose Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:27 PM

5623 Belrose Drive

5623 Belrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Belrose Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Did Not Flood! Expectations are exceeded by the unexpected elegance, charm and sleek features of this completely upgraded turnkey home, in one of Westburys premiere locations. Traditional 1 story, all brick, ranch style home with contemporary flair throughout the open and bright interior. Entertaining is a joy as guests are greeted by a North facing slate covered front porch, airy and bright flowing interior and a huge outdoor patio with pergola and plenty of yard for a play set. Recent upgrades include: light colored granite counter tops, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, under slab plumbing, PEX piping, roof, child safe cordless blinds, energy efficient doors, windows & HVAC. North/South orientation adds to energy efficiency. Never fear a power outage during a storm! There is a natural gas-powered Generac whole house generator that will keep you comfortable during any potential power outages. Owners were heart broken when relocated out of the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Belrose Drive have any available units?
5623 Belrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 Belrose Drive have?
Some of 5623 Belrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Belrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Belrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Belrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5623 Belrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5623 Belrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5623 Belrose Drive offers parking.
Does 5623 Belrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Belrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Belrose Drive have a pool?
No, 5623 Belrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Belrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 5623 Belrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Belrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 Belrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

