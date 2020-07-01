All apartments in Houston
5614 W Bellfort Street

5614 West Bellfort Street · No Longer Available
Location

5614 West Bellfort Street, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Super convenient - only minutes to Medical Center, Downtown, Galleria and even Sugar Land area. Recent renovations include new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New tile floors in Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Family Room and Laundry. Gleaming, freshly refinished solid hardwood floors in Formal Living and Dining Rooms, all Bedrooms and hallway. Master Bath renovated with walk-in shower, granite countertops and new tile floors. LARGE rooms throughout this 2,621 sf home. Beautiful landscaping creates a zen-like yard! Big, in-house laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 W Bellfort Street have any available units?
5614 W Bellfort Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 W Bellfort Street have?
Some of 5614 W Bellfort Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 W Bellfort Street currently offering any rent specials?
5614 W Bellfort Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 W Bellfort Street pet-friendly?
No, 5614 W Bellfort Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5614 W Bellfort Street offer parking?
Yes, 5614 W Bellfort Street offers parking.
Does 5614 W Bellfort Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 W Bellfort Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 W Bellfort Street have a pool?
No, 5614 W Bellfort Street does not have a pool.
Does 5614 W Bellfort Street have accessible units?
No, 5614 W Bellfort Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 W Bellfort Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 W Bellfort Street has units with dishwashers.

