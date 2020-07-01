5614 W Bellfort Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Super convenient - only minutes to Medical Center, Downtown, Galleria and even Sugar Land area. Recent renovations include new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New tile floors in Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Family Room and Laundry. Gleaming, freshly refinished solid hardwood floors in Formal Living and Dining Rooms, all Bedrooms and hallway. Master Bath renovated with walk-in shower, granite countertops and new tile floors. LARGE rooms throughout this 2,621 sf home. Beautiful landscaping creates a zen-like yard! Big, in-house laundry room.