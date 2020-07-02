Rent Calculator
5602 cripple brook ct.
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:36 AM
5602 cripple brook ct.
5602 Cripple Brook Court
No Longer Available
Location
5602 Cripple Brook Court, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
cable included
range
oven
Unit Amenities
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nice 2br/Free cable, with fence backyard - Property Id: 19519
Beautiful home, free cable, fenced backyard, nice neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/19519p
Property Id 19519
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5071441)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. have any available units?
5602 cripple brook ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5602 cripple brook ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5602 cripple brook ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 cripple brook ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. offer parking?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. have a pool?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. have accessible units?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5602 cripple brook ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5602 cripple brook ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
