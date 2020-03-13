5602 Burlinghall Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MI SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! - Located in Westbury, *house did not flood during Harvey*, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, 2 car dettached manual garage, approx 1885 sqft, built 1960, formal living, formal dining, eat in kitchen w/ electric cooktop, built in gas oven, dishwasher, tenant supplies fridge, laundry room off kitchen with w/d hookups, family room off kitchen, master bath has shower stall only, carpet throughout, wood-look vinyl flooring in kitchen, rear fenced yard with covered patio and manual driveway gate, HISD, tenant pays all utils, no smoking, pets negotiable



(RLNE4318567)