5602 Burlinghall Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5602 Burlinghall Dr

5602 Burlinghall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5602 Burlinghall Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MI SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! - Located in Westbury, *house did not flood during Harvey*, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, 2 car dettached manual garage, approx 1885 sqft, built 1960, formal living, formal dining, eat in kitchen w/ electric cooktop, built in gas oven, dishwasher, tenant supplies fridge, laundry room off kitchen with w/d hookups, family room off kitchen, master bath has shower stall only, carpet throughout, wood-look vinyl flooring in kitchen, rear fenced yard with covered patio and manual driveway gate, HISD, tenant pays all utils, no smoking, pets negotiable

(RLNE4318567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Burlinghall Dr have any available units?
5602 Burlinghall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Burlinghall Dr have?
Some of 5602 Burlinghall Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Burlinghall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Burlinghall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Burlinghall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5602 Burlinghall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5602 Burlinghall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5602 Burlinghall Dr offers parking.
Does 5602 Burlinghall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Burlinghall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Burlinghall Dr have a pool?
No, 5602 Burlinghall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Burlinghall Dr have accessible units?
No, 5602 Burlinghall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Burlinghall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 Burlinghall Dr has units with dishwashers.

