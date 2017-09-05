All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5550 N Braeswood Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5550 N Braeswood Boulevard

5550 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5550 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Rare updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath on the first floor. All bills paid. Zoned to Bellaire High. Short drive to Galleria and Medical Center. Great size living room and formal dining room with nice tile floors and crown molding, no carpets in the entire condo. This condo features a breakfast bar and dry bar in the dining room. Refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer included inside the unit, they can be moved into one the same closet. This unit features a front patio and a back patio that goes directly to the two assigned parking spots right behind the unit, it does not get more convenient than that. The community is gated with two swimming pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard have any available units?
5550 N Braeswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard have?
Some of 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5550 N Braeswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 N Braeswood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston