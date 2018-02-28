All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5537 Aspen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5537 Aspen Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:27 PM

5537 Aspen Street

5537 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5537 Aspen Street, Houston, TX 77081
Bellaire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Stucco and cast stone home with tile roof on large lot. Formal living opens to dining room. Cooks kitchen with center island, bar counter and breakfast room opens to family room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen includes SS gas cook-top, double ovens, two SS sinks, desk area and lots of storage. Plenty of counter space including in butler's pantry. Mud room off garage. Oversized master bedroom with bonus study area and plenty of room for extra seating area. Master bath with walk-in shower, spa tub and dual closets w/ built-ins and dual sinks. Two bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bath and fourth bedroom with en-suite bath. Large gameroom with built-ins including desk. Plenty of room for sofa and chairs as well as a small table and chairs. HW floors down, on stairs and upstairs landing. Large drive for multiple cars! Dry during Harvey! Zoned to highly sought after schools, including Condit Elementary. Minutes to new large HEB, Galleria and Medical Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5537 Aspen Street have any available units?
5537 Aspen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5537 Aspen Street have?
Some of 5537 Aspen Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5537 Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5537 Aspen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5537 Aspen Street pet-friendly?
No, 5537 Aspen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5537 Aspen Street offer parking?
Yes, 5537 Aspen Street offers parking.
Does 5537 Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5537 Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5537 Aspen Street have a pool?
No, 5537 Aspen Street does not have a pool.
Does 5537 Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 5537 Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5537 Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5537 Aspen Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hardy Yards
1550 Leona Street
Houston, TX 77026
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston