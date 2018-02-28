5537 Aspen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Stucco and cast stone home with tile roof on large lot. Formal living opens to dining room. Cooks kitchen with center island, bar counter and breakfast room opens to family room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen includes SS gas cook-top, double ovens, two SS sinks, desk area and lots of storage. Plenty of counter space including in butler's pantry. Mud room off garage. Oversized master bedroom with bonus study area and plenty of room for extra seating area. Master bath with walk-in shower, spa tub and dual closets w/ built-ins and dual sinks. Two bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bath and fourth bedroom with en-suite bath. Large gameroom with built-ins including desk. Plenty of room for sofa and chairs as well as a small table and chairs. HW floors down, on stairs and upstairs landing. Large drive for multiple cars! Dry during Harvey! Zoned to highly sought after schools, including Condit Elementary. Minutes to new large HEB, Galleria and Medical Center!