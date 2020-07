Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool

This 2 story is filled with lots of charm. 1st floor island kitchen features wood flooring,mosaic tile backsplash,undercabinet lighting, granite countertops and custom cabinets. Owners suite and private bath on second floor with 2 other bedrooms. Owners bath features travertine flooring, separate shower and jacuzzi whirlpool tub,granite vanity tops and large walk-in closet. Oak wood stair treads and wrought iron stair rails. A must see!!