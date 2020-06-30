5522 Nina Lee Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in desirable Oakwood Forest Neighborhood! Quiet street with NO FLOODING. Spacious home overall with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a really good size yard. Also includes a shed in the back that allows for you to work on projects. Kitchen cabinets were recently refinished, new carpet in main living areas, and new flooring in bedroom. Landlord is including yard maintenance and alarm system monitoring! House also includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Schedule your tour now!