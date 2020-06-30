All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:36 PM

5522 Nina Lee Lane

5522 Nina Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Nina Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Beautiful home in desirable Oakwood Forest Neighborhood! Quiet street with NO FLOODING. Spacious home overall with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a really good size yard. Also includes a shed in the back that allows for you to work on projects. Kitchen cabinets were recently refinished, new carpet in main living areas, and new flooring in bedroom. Landlord is including yard maintenance and alarm system monitoring! House also includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Schedule your tour now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Nina Lee Lane have any available units?
5522 Nina Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 Nina Lee Lane have?
Some of 5522 Nina Lee Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Nina Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Nina Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Nina Lee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Nina Lee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5522 Nina Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Nina Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 5522 Nina Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 Nina Lee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Nina Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 5522 Nina Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Nina Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 5522 Nina Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Nina Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 Nina Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.

