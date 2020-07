Amenities

Newly updated three bedroom, two bath home in Westbury. Completely renovated with new flooring, new countertops, lighting, stainless steel appliances, fixtures and more. Other features include large backyard, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, ceiling fans and ample storage throughout the home. Flex space could serve as separate dining room or home office. This move-in ready home is a must-see and won't last long! Schedule your private tour today!