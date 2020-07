Amenities

NEW updated 2 bed/1 bath by Univ. of Hou main



PRICE REDUCTION! Large 2 bedrooms. Every room is completely remodeled and updated. New appliances, new granite countertop, new bathroom, central A/C. Original hardwood floors. Located 5 minutes from UH main campus and minutes away from downtown entertainment and dining. Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed



