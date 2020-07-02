5507 Zoemark Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning hot tub

Gorgeous 3 story home nestled inside a gated community located in South Macgregor minutes from the Medical Center. Features spacious open ceilings, kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances INCLUDED! Third floor Master suite with spa tub and separate shower. 4th bedroom on first floor with full bath. Easy access to I-610, US 59 and TX 288 **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! NO upfront pet deposit.