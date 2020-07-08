Amenities
5502 Chantilly Lane - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1825
Security Deposit: $1625
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1732
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: This classic beauty has recently been updated, 3 bedrooms 2 bath open floorplan. The beautifully updated kitchen opens to a large family room. Freshly painted new carpet. Don't wait be the first to call this beauty HOME!
