Amenities

recently renovated concierge online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities concierge online portal

5502 Chantilly Lane - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281.894.9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1825

Security Deposit: $1625

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1732

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: This classic beauty has recently been updated, 3 bedrooms 2 bath open floorplan. The beautifully updated kitchen opens to a large family room. Freshly painted new carpet. Don't wait be the first to call this beauty HOME!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5767299)