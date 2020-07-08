All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:02 AM

5502 Chantilly Lane

5502 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5502 Chantilly Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

recently renovated
concierge
online portal
carpet
5502 Chantilly Lane - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281.894.9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1825
Security Deposit: $1625
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1732
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: This classic beauty has recently been updated, 3 bedrooms 2 bath open floorplan. The beautifully updated kitchen opens to a large family room. Freshly painted new carpet. Don't wait be the first to call this beauty HOME!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5767299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
5502 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5502 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 5502 Chantilly Lane's amenities include recently renovated, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5502 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5502 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
No, 5502 Chantilly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5502 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5502 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
No, 5502 Chantilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5502 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 5502 Chantilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Chantilly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

