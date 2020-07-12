/
meyerland area
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
278 Apartments for rent in Meyerland Area, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at St. Charles in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1114 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and large soaking tubs in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, reserved parking and grilling stations. Close to I-610.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1495 sqft
Mid- and high-rise floor plans feature designer lighting, built-in wine racks and contemporary fixtures. Resort-style living with media room, conference room, coffee bar and wine room. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1422 sqft
Luxury is redefined at The Meritage, where residents enjoy a wine room plus the standard amenities. Apartment homes come with alarm systems, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, just moments from The Galleria in SW Houston.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
12 Units Available
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
Recently renovated, pet-friendly units with luxury amenities including en-suite laundry and dishwasher. On-site BBQ, pool, business center, and gym. Close to transit and the beautiful Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Meyerland Area
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1606 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
66 Units Available
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
66 Units Available
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
51 Units Available
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location by the Texas Medical Center and a metro bus stop. These roomy apartments have affordable rates and are situated in a property with a beautifully manicured landscape.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1012 sqft
Great location across the street from Brays Bayou Multi-Use Trail and one mile to the Inner Loop. Laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, electronic payments accepted. Extra cabinet space for kitchen storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
186 Units Available
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$651
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
992 sqft
Convenient Sharpstown location with access to I-69 and I-610. Spacious, pet-friendly 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, central A/C and W/D hookups. Community features pool and carports. Close to PlazAmericas mall.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
28 Units Available
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkably designed 1-3 bedroom units that have patios/balconies, generous closet space, and cozy wood-burning fireplaces. In-unit washer/dryer connections and spacious kitchens round out the easy, comfortable living experience.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
56 Units Available
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1323 sqft
Abundant natural light, with bay windows in most floor plans. Kitchens with breakfast bars and generous storage throughout. On-site management with Spanish speakers. Less than a mile to I-610.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
A bright and cheery, pet-friendly apartment located conveniently in the heart of Southwest Houston. Gardens at Bissonnet is filled with extras, including a gated pool, on-site laundry and car port.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Houston apartment community located minutes away from local shopping and entertainment. Spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, garbage disposals and solar-tinted window screens. Covered parking and pin--coded access gates.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
951 sqft
Comfortable apartment living in the heart of Houston. Close to all amenities. Near schools, parks, shopping, Hwy 59 and Loop 610. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
8 Units Available
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community tucked into a wooded setting. On-site playground, ample parking and laundry services. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 15 at 10:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, with a new gym, monthly social activities and gated access. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. Near Brays Bayou and Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willows Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 20 at 08:08pm
Contact for Availability
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6711 Mullins Drive in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
