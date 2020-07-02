5435 Garden Village Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED for an immediate move in! Four bedroom, 2 bath home in Elm Grove Village. The entire home has beautiful tile throughout with no carpet! The living room boast high ceilings. The newly remodeled open kitchen has been tastefully updated with white cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, new sink, faucet and cabinet hardware. The home features both a dining room and a breakfast room. The private master bedroom includes a completely updated master bathroom featuring a new garden tub, frameless glass shower tile surround, granite countertop with double sinks, new cabinets, new faucets and fixtures. The secondary bathroom has been updated as well with granite countertop, new cabinet, sink, faucet and fixtures. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with greenbelt access to the beautiful Kingwood walking trails. No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Do not wait to come see this beautiful home!