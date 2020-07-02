All apartments in Houston
/
Houston, TX
/
5435 Garden Village Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:38 PM

5435 Garden Village Drive

5435 Garden Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5435 Garden Village Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED for an immediate move in! Four bedroom, 2 bath home in Elm Grove Village. The entire home has beautiful tile throughout with no carpet! The living room boast high ceilings. The newly remodeled open kitchen has been tastefully updated with white cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, new sink, faucet and cabinet hardware. The home features both a dining room and a breakfast room. The private master bedroom includes a completely updated master bathroom featuring a new garden tub, frameless glass shower tile surround, granite countertop with double sinks, new cabinets, new faucets and fixtures. The secondary bathroom has been updated as well with granite countertop, new cabinet, sink, faucet and fixtures. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with greenbelt access to the beautiful Kingwood walking trails. No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Do not wait to come see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Garden Village Drive have any available units?
5435 Garden Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5435 Garden Village Drive have?
Some of 5435 Garden Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 Garden Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Garden Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Garden Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 Garden Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5435 Garden Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5435 Garden Village Drive offers parking.
Does 5435 Garden Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Garden Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Garden Village Drive have a pool?
No, 5435 Garden Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Garden Village Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5435 Garden Village Drive has accessible units.
Does 5435 Garden Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5435 Garden Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

