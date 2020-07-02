All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

5326 Larkin Street

5326 Larkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5326 Larkin Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great single family house ready to lease. Only a little over 1 1/2 years old. First floor living in Cottage Grove with wood floors throughout. Extra room off oversized granite kitchen island can be breakfast room area or office area. Separate dining room off kitchen.Nice large fenced back yard perfect for your BBQ's. All bedrooms upstairs including a bonus/game/den room. Ample storage as well as large garage with extra driveway parking.Convenient to I-10, downtown, many restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Larkin Street have any available units?
5326 Larkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Larkin Street have?
Some of 5326 Larkin Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Larkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Larkin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Larkin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Larkin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5326 Larkin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5326 Larkin Street offers parking.
Does 5326 Larkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Larkin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Larkin Street have a pool?
No, 5326 Larkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Larkin Street have accessible units?
No, 5326 Larkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Larkin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 Larkin Street has units with dishwashers.

