5326 Larkin Street

Great single family house ready to lease. Only a little over 1 1/2 years old. First floor living in Cottage Grove with wood floors throughout. Extra room off oversized granite kitchen island can be breakfast room area or office area. Separate dining room off kitchen.Nice large fenced back yard perfect for your BBQ's. All bedrooms upstairs including a bonus/game/den room. Ample storage as well as large garage with extra driveway parking.Convenient to I-10, downtown, many restaurants and entertainment.