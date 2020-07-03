5250 Farm to Market 2920

All apartments in Houston
Location

5250 Fm 2920, Houston, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.bridgestonecrossing.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric
Liability Insurance: Available at $9.50/month from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

INCLUDED AMENITIES:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Landscaping
Exterior Pest Control

PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Bridgestone Crossing is located in Spring, TX, and is just a 30-minute drive from downtown Houston. Located across the street from H.E.B. on Gosling Road, this townhome is within walking distance of several stores, restaurants, and banks. Bridgestone Crossing is just minutes away from shopping, golf, the Grand Parkway, and the Exxon Campus.

Additional Features of Bridgestone Crossing

– Canopy Covered Playground
– Dog Park
– Green Space Areas
– Walking Paths

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

