5250 Farm to Market 2920

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground garage

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Visit www.bridgestonecrossing.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:



Utilities: Electric

Liability Insurance: Available at $9.50/month from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.



INCLUDED AMENITIES:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Landscaping

Exterior Pest Control



PARKING:

1 Car Attached Garage

1 Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

Bridgestone Crossing is located in Spring, TX, and is just a 30-minute drive from downtown Houston. Located across the street from H.E.B. on Gosling Road, this townhome is within walking distance of several stores, restaurants, and banks. Bridgestone Crossing is just minutes away from shopping, golf, the Grand Parkway, and the Exxon Campus.



Additional Features of Bridgestone Crossing



– Canopy Covered Playground

– Dog Park

– Green Space Areas

– Walking Paths



*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

