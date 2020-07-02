All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5247 Braesvalley Drive

5247 Braesvalley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5247 Braesvalley Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Style and sophistication meets convenience, welcome home to 5247 Braesvalley Drive! An exquisite custom home located in the renowned Meyerland area. This home boasts an oversized master on-suite, with balcony views and a master closet to die for. With soaring ceilings and unique chandeliers, youll find attention to every detail in this home. Stunning quartz selections coupled with oversized picture windows & an open concept layout, this is truly a house for entertaining! Private pool, palm trees & summer kitchen - where your backyard oasis is life! An opportunity to rent a piece of luxury w/ a thoughtful layout, this home is a must-see that checks every box!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5247 Braesvalley Drive have any available units?
5247 Braesvalley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5247 Braesvalley Drive have?
Some of 5247 Braesvalley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5247 Braesvalley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5247 Braesvalley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5247 Braesvalley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5247 Braesvalley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5247 Braesvalley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5247 Braesvalley Drive offers parking.
Does 5247 Braesvalley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5247 Braesvalley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5247 Braesvalley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5247 Braesvalley Drive has a pool.
Does 5247 Braesvalley Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5247 Braesvalley Drive has accessible units.
Does 5247 Braesvalley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5247 Braesvalley Drive has units with dishwashers.

