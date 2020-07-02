Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Style and sophistication meets convenience, welcome home to 5247 Braesvalley Drive! An exquisite custom home located in the renowned Meyerland area. This home boasts an oversized master on-suite, with balcony views and a master closet to die for. With soaring ceilings and unique chandeliers, youll find attention to every detail in this home. Stunning quartz selections coupled with oversized picture windows & an open concept layout, this is truly a house for entertaining! Private pool, palm trees & summer kitchen - where your backyard oasis is life! An opportunity to rent a piece of luxury w/ a thoughtful layout, this home is a must-see that checks every box!