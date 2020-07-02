All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:00 PM

5234 N Braeswood Blvd

5234 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5234 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Built to entertain with ease, this 4, 037 sq. ft. Meyerland home offers one of the most spacious floor-plans that can be found in a single story home. As you arrive, you will notice that the lush landscaping and circular drive provide the perfect welcome for you and your guests. Designed for the perfect host in mind, the custom mahogany entertainment center, multiple built-ins, true chef's kitchen (side by side Sub Zeros, 2 dishwashers, warming drawer, double ovens, granite counter-tops & huge pantry), expansive living areas (with an abundance of windows allowing natural light fill the rooms) and multiple en-suites for guests, are all a dream come true. The home's roof was raised, creating a more open and airy ambiance. This home also features a back-up generator and a new roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd have any available units?
5234 N Braeswood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5234 N Braeswood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5234 N Braeswood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 N Braeswood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd offer parking?
No, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd have a pool?
No, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5234 N Braeswood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5234 N Braeswood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

