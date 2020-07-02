5234 N Braeswood Blvd

Amenities

Built to entertain with ease, this 4, 037 sq. ft. Meyerland home offers one of the most spacious floor-plans that can be found in a single story home. As you arrive, you will notice that the lush landscaping and circular drive provide the perfect welcome for you and your guests. Designed for the perfect host in mind, the custom mahogany entertainment center, multiple built-ins, true chef's kitchen (side by side Sub Zeros, 2 dishwashers, warming drawer, double ovens, granite counter-tops & huge pantry), expansive living areas (with an abundance of windows allowing natural light fill the rooms) and multiple en-suites for guests, are all a dream come true. The home's roof was raised, creating a more open and airy ambiance. This home also features a back-up generator and a new roof.