5230 Jackwood Street

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home quietly nestled in the north section of the peaceful Meyerland community. Recessed lighting, gorgeous tile and wood flooring throughout. Spacious living room offers large glass doors overlooking the backyard that allow in plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and updated cabinets. Relaxing master suite is complete with en-suite bath with large tile shower and updated cabinets and fixtures. Property is zoned to Bellaire High School. Convenient to downtown, inside the Loop, the Med Center, Greenway Plaza and shopping. (Per Seller, home flooded for the first time ever during Harvey. Minimal Water Intrusion. About 1" of water in the front room only) Sellers have refurbished the home and it is move in ready. Scedule young to view this exceptional home today!