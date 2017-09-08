All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019

5230 Jackwood Street

5230 Jackwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Jackwood Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home quietly nestled in the north section of the peaceful Meyerland community. Recessed lighting, gorgeous tile and wood flooring throughout. Spacious living room offers large glass doors overlooking the backyard that allow in plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and updated cabinets. Relaxing master suite is complete with en-suite bath with large tile shower and updated cabinets and fixtures. Property is zoned to Bellaire High School. Convenient to downtown, inside the Loop, the Med Center, Greenway Plaza and shopping. (Per Seller, home flooded for the first time ever during Harvey. Minimal Water Intrusion. About 1" of water in the front room only) Sellers have refurbished the home and it is move in ready. Scedule young to view this exceptional home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Jackwood Street have any available units?
5230 Jackwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Jackwood Street have?
Some of 5230 Jackwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Jackwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Jackwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Jackwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Jackwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5230 Jackwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Jackwood Street offers parking.
Does 5230 Jackwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Jackwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Jackwood Street have a pool?
No, 5230 Jackwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Jackwood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5230 Jackwood Street has accessible units.
Does 5230 Jackwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 Jackwood Street has units with dishwashers.

