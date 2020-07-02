Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool

Welcome to 5221 Arboles Drive. This lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is located in the Westbury Gardens community, which includes lush mature landscaping and a large swimming pool for residents to enjoy. Brand new laminate wood flooring on the stairs and the second floor and fresh paint throughout the home. Comes with a refrigerator, stainless steel electric range and dishwasher. Full size stacked washer/dryer conveniently located on the second floor. Double french doors in the den open to a private fully fenced patio. Make this your new home today!