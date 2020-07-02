All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5221 Arboles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5221 Arboles Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5221 Arboles Drive

5221 Arboles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5221 Arboles Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Welcome to 5221 Arboles Drive. This lovely 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is located in the Westbury Gardens community, which includes lush mature landscaping and a large swimming pool for residents to enjoy. Brand new laminate wood flooring on the stairs and the second floor and fresh paint throughout the home. Comes with a refrigerator, stainless steel electric range and dishwasher. Full size stacked washer/dryer conveniently located on the second floor. Double french doors in the den open to a private fully fenced patio. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Arboles Drive have any available units?
5221 Arboles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 Arboles Drive have?
Some of 5221 Arboles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Arboles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Arboles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Arboles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5221 Arboles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5221 Arboles Drive offer parking?
No, 5221 Arboles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5221 Arboles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5221 Arboles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Arboles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5221 Arboles Drive has a pool.
Does 5221 Arboles Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5221 Arboles Drive has accessible units.
Does 5221 Arboles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 Arboles Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd
Houston, TX 77049
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston