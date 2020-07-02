All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:10 AM

5214 Jericho Court

5214 Jericho Court · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Jericho Court, Houston, TX 77091
Acres Home

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Extraordinary living in prime location. North of Garden Oaks/Oak Forest in a quiet cul-de-sac. The pride of ownership is high & rentals are rare! This jewel has solid floors throughout (only 1 room of berber carpet) great for those who are allergy-sensitive. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, arched entryways, art niches & tons of natural light. Perfect for entertaining with a breakfast bar & formal dining or open study; you choose. Den has ceiling fan, a cozy corner fireplace & picture windows overlooking a wonderful back yard. Spacious master suite with high ceilings, walk-in closet, double-sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Split floor plan with secondary bedrooms on opposite side of the home. Convenience abounds with refrigerator, washer and dryer included in house. Value is unparalled with "Ring" video doorbell, quarterly pest treatment, monitored alarm & yard maintenance included in the rent. This gem will not last long. Schedule your private tour today before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Jericho Court have any available units?
5214 Jericho Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 Jericho Court have?
Some of 5214 Jericho Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Jericho Court currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Jericho Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Jericho Court pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Jericho Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5214 Jericho Court offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Jericho Court offers parking.
Does 5214 Jericho Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 Jericho Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Jericho Court have a pool?
No, 5214 Jericho Court does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Jericho Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5214 Jericho Court has accessible units.
Does 5214 Jericho Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Jericho Court has units with dishwashers.

