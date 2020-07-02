5214 Jericho Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Extraordinary living in prime location. North of Garden Oaks/Oak Forest in a quiet cul-de-sac. The pride of ownership is high & rentals are rare! This jewel has solid floors throughout (only 1 room of berber carpet) great for those who are allergy-sensitive. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, arched entryways, art niches & tons of natural light. Perfect for entertaining with a breakfast bar & formal dining or open study; you choose. Den has ceiling fan, a cozy corner fireplace & picture windows overlooking a wonderful back yard. Spacious master suite with high ceilings, walk-in closet, double-sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Split floor plan with secondary bedrooms on opposite side of the home. Convenience abounds with refrigerator, washer and dryer included in house. Value is unparalled with "Ring" video doorbell, quarterly pest treatment, monitored alarm & yard maintenance included in the rent. This gem will not last long. Schedule your private tour today before it's gone.