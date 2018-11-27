5211 High Glen Court

Amenities

granite counters fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities accessible

*** Move in special alert*** $500 off of rent for this beauty! Welcome home! Nice family-sized one story with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths located in the well known Mills Branch Village. The master bedroom features a separate sitting area to use at your discretion. The living room features a fireplace with an open concept to breakfast and kitchen with island cooktop and granite countertops. Large combined Formal Dining and Den when you first walk into this gorgeous home. All Bathrooms are equipped for the handicapped. There are many amenities that come included in living in this area along with great ranked schools. Don't miss your shot on calling this beautiful home yours, schedule your showings today.