5207 Blossom Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Absolutely stunning townhome in prestigious Rice Military now available for rent! The bedroom sizes are larger than the average Rice Military townhome and owner is open to roommate situations! 3/3.5/2 with spacious open living floor with gleaming light wood floors, fireplace, and tons of windows with installed plantation shutters! Huge kitchen boasts lots of counter surfaces, large open pass thru to dining, and cozy, sunny breakfast room. Recently installed wood treads on stairs. Huge master suite with elegant bay windows, and a luxurious master bath. Good size secondary bedrooms! Frig, washer, and dryer all included! Won't last!!