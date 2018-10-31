All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 22 2019

5207 Blossom Street

5207 Blossom Street · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Blossom Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning townhome in prestigious Rice Military now available for rent! The bedroom sizes are larger than the average Rice Military townhome and owner is open to roommate situations! 3/3.5/2 with spacious open living floor with gleaming light wood floors, fireplace, and tons of windows with installed plantation shutters! Huge kitchen boasts lots of counter surfaces, large open pass thru to dining, and cozy, sunny breakfast room. Recently installed wood treads on stairs. Huge master suite with elegant bay windows, and a luxurious master bath. Good size secondary bedrooms! Frig, washer, and dryer all included! Won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Blossom Street have any available units?
5207 Blossom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 Blossom Street have?
Some of 5207 Blossom Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Blossom Street currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Blossom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Blossom Street pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Blossom Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5207 Blossom Street offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Blossom Street offers parking.
Does 5207 Blossom Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 Blossom Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Blossom Street have a pool?
No, 5207 Blossom Street does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Blossom Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5207 Blossom Street has accessible units.
Does 5207 Blossom Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 Blossom Street has units with dishwashers.

