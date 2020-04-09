5206 Saxon Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home in Mangum Manor is the perfect place to call home. Easy to maintain tile floors throughout. 2 living areas, in-door laundry room, and spacious covered patio. The bedrooms are large, and the master has a spacious walk-in closet. Home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The home sits across the street from the neighborhood park, and is conveniently located near Hwy 290 and I-610. Call today to schedule a showing!