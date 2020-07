Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Incredibly remodeled family home on massive 14,400 square foot lot. Mid Century Contemporary!! Walk right across the street to the Meyerland hike/bike trail and afterwards cool off in your own private swimming pool. Two huge master bedrooms on first floor. Third bedroom suite with full bath and desk area is located upstairs. Large island kitchen, fantastic gunite pool, and great flow make this home an entertainer's dream. For sale and for lease!