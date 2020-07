Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ample home with lots of natural light on an extended lot with big backyard and front yard. Three bedrooms, plus one converted garage with central air condition with private exit door and two full bathrooms. Tile though-out the home including master bedroom. Carpet in two secondary bedrooms.No pets. Lease includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and kitchen. Call today for details on your new spacious home.