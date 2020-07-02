All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

5101 Montrose Blvd

5101 Montrose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
You've started a revolutionary company. It's a company that's formulated a way to eliminate all the health detriments from fancy champagne. Because of your new super cool business, you're like basically a champaign goddess. World-wide sales of the fancy fizz have skyrocketed because of you, and now you're super rich and famous.

The world's best champagne producers send you endless crates of it, enough that you can take bubbly baths all you want (yes, if you were curious, bubbly is a double entendre here). So it's pretty awesome. Obviously, you've decided to spend your days sleeping and eating in this swanky Houston apartment where you can throw sweet swanky fizzy drink themes parties and invite all of your friends (at least the ones with lots of instagram followers)

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Custom-stained oak-hardwood floors in living, dining, and kitchen areas

One- and Two-Bedroom floor plans

Ten-foot ceiling heights in living areas

Twelve-foot ceiling heights in living areas on seventh floor

Floor-to-ceiling windows framing dramatic views of Houston

Full-size washer and dryer in every home

Private balcony with commercial grade door for each residence

Two distinctive interior finish options

Open Floor Plans with custom craftsmanship and ceiling fans

Energy-efficient solar shades

Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available

Power-saving digital programmable thermostats

Teal Hot Water system that provides unlimited, conditioned hot water

Thermally insulated double pane windows

Built-in bookcases and computer niches

Impressive, custom-home-style large bathrooms

Six-foot soaking tubs and marble surrounds

Separate enclosed shower in main bathrooms

Granite countertops with undermount sinks

Linen valets in main bathrooms with granite counters

Marble or porcelain flooring in main bathrooms

Custom framed bathroom mirrors with contemporary lighting

Designer cabinetry and hardware

Spacious walk-in closets

Granite countertops, designer backsplash, and custom-stained wood cabinets

GE stainless steel appliances

Refrigerators with double doors and in-door ice dispensers

Built-in microwave ovens

Self-cleaning ovens with ceramic glass cooktops

Built-in Wine refrigerators

Stainless steel sinks with showpiece faucets

Under-cabinet lighting and over-counter pendant lighting

Brushed nickel track lighting

Free standing islands with stainless steel vent hoods

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Convenient location in the heart of the Museum District, with Metro Rail access to the Medical Center and Downtown

Walking distance to the Houston Fine Arts Museum and Miller Outdoor Theater

Near restaurants, shopping, Hermann Park, Rice University, the Houston Zoo, and entertainment venues

24-Hour Concierge service

Pet Friendly with Dog Park

Limited access entry to Parking Garage with controlled elevator access to each floor

Heated pool with private cabanas, chaise lounge chairs, and mature palm trees

Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grills

Vista Lounge with Dining room and prep kitchen for private use

Vista Patio with relaxing water feature and BBQ Grill

Fitness Center with cardio equipment, free weights, and yoga mats

Spin Room and Les Mills Virtual Trainer

Executive business center with conference room

Sports lounge with plenty of TVs and entertaining space

Electric car charging station

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Wi-Fi in all amenity areas

Beautifully appointed building with air conditioned interior hallways displaying artwork

Bike Storage and storage closets available

Valet Dry Cleaning

Management office on-site

Online Rental Payments

Online Leasing and Maintenance Requests Capability

Library with tables for gaming

Boutique-style community with complimentary Coffee bar

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Montrose Blvd have any available units?
5101 Montrose Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Montrose Blvd have?
Some of 5101 Montrose Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Montrose Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Montrose Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Montrose Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Montrose Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Montrose Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Montrose Blvd offers parking.
Does 5101 Montrose Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Montrose Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Montrose Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5101 Montrose Blvd has a pool.
Does 5101 Montrose Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 5101 Montrose Blvd has accessible units.
Does 5101 Montrose Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Montrose Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

