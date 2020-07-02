5101 Montrose Blvd

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Custom-stained oak-hardwood floors in living, dining, and kitchen areas
One- and Two-Bedroom floor plans
Ten-foot ceiling heights in living areas
Twelve-foot ceiling heights in living areas on seventh floor
Floor-to-ceiling windows framing dramatic views of Houston
Full-size washer and dryer in every home
Private balcony with commercial grade door for each residence
Two distinctive interior finish options
Open Floor Plans with custom craftsmanship and ceiling fans
Energy-efficient solar shades
Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available
Power-saving digital programmable thermostats
Teal Hot Water system that provides unlimited, conditioned hot water
Thermally insulated double pane windows
Built-in bookcases and computer niches
Impressive, custom-home-style large bathrooms
Six-foot soaking tubs and marble surrounds
Separate enclosed shower in main bathrooms
Granite countertops with undermount sinks
Linen valets in main bathrooms with granite counters
Marble or porcelain flooring in main bathrooms
Custom framed bathroom mirrors with contemporary lighting
Designer cabinetry and hardware
Spacious walk-in closets
Granite countertops, designer backsplash, and custom-stained wood cabinets
GE stainless steel appliances
Refrigerators with double doors and in-door ice dispensers
Built-in microwave ovens
Self-cleaning ovens with ceramic glass cooktops
Built-in Wine refrigerators
Stainless steel sinks with showpiece faucets
Under-cabinet lighting and over-counter pendant lighting
Brushed nickel track lighting
Free standing islands with stainless steel vent hoods
Community Amenities
Convenient location in the heart of the Museum District, with Metro Rail access to the Medical Center and Downtown
Walking distance to the Houston Fine Arts Museum and Miller Outdoor Theater
Near restaurants, shopping, Hermann Park, Rice University, the Houston Zoo, and entertainment venues
24-Hour Concierge service
Pet Friendly with Dog Park
Limited access entry to Parking Garage with controlled elevator access to each floor
Heated pool with private cabanas, chaise lounge chairs, and mature palm trees
Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grills
Vista Lounge with Dining room and prep kitchen for private use
Vista Patio with relaxing water feature and BBQ Grill
Fitness Center with cardio equipment, free weights, and yoga mats
Spin Room and Les Mills Virtual Trainer
Executive business center with conference room
Sports lounge with plenty of TVs and entertaining space
Electric car charging station
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Wi-Fi in all amenity areas
Beautifully appointed building with air conditioned interior hallways displaying artwork
Bike Storage and storage closets available
Valet Dry Cleaning
Management office on-site
Online Rental Payments
Online Leasing and Maintenance Requests Capability
Library with tables for gaming
Boutique-style community with complimentary Coffee bar
