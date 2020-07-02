5101 Montrose Blvd

Amenities

You've started a revolutionary company. It's a company that's formulated a way to eliminate all the health detriments from fancy champagne. Because of your new super cool business, you're like basically a champaign goddess. World-wide sales of the fancy fizz have skyrocketed because of you, and now you're super rich and famous.



The world's best champagne producers send you endless crates of it, enough that you can take bubbly baths all you want (yes, if you were curious, bubbly is a double entendre here). So it's pretty awesome. Obviously, you've decided to spend your days sleeping and eating in this swanky Houston apartment where you can throw sweet swanky fizzy drink themes parties and invite all of your friends (at least the ones with lots of instagram followers)



Apartment Amenities



Custom-stained oak-hardwood floors in living, dining, and kitchen areas



One- and Two-Bedroom floor plans



Ten-foot ceiling heights in living areas



Twelve-foot ceiling heights in living areas on seventh floor



Floor-to-ceiling windows framing dramatic views of Houston



Full-size washer and dryer in every home



Private balcony with commercial grade door for each residence



Two distinctive interior finish options



Open Floor Plans with custom craftsmanship and ceiling fans



Energy-efficient solar shades



Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available



Power-saving digital programmable thermostats



Teal Hot Water system that provides unlimited, conditioned hot water



Thermally insulated double pane windows



Built-in bookcases and computer niches



Impressive, custom-home-style large bathrooms



Six-foot soaking tubs and marble surrounds



Separate enclosed shower in main bathrooms



Granite countertops with undermount sinks



Linen valets in main bathrooms with granite counters



Marble or porcelain flooring in main bathrooms



Custom framed bathroom mirrors with contemporary lighting



Designer cabinetry and hardware



Spacious walk-in closets



Granite countertops, designer backsplash, and custom-stained wood cabinets



GE stainless steel appliances



Refrigerators with double doors and in-door ice dispensers



Built-in microwave ovens



Self-cleaning ovens with ceramic glass cooktops



Built-in Wine refrigerators



Stainless steel sinks with showpiece faucets



Under-cabinet lighting and over-counter pendant lighting



Brushed nickel track lighting



Free standing islands with stainless steel vent hoods



Community Amenities



Convenient location in the heart of the Museum District, with Metro Rail access to the Medical Center and Downtown



Walking distance to the Houston Fine Arts Museum and Miller Outdoor Theater



Near restaurants, shopping, Hermann Park, Rice University, the Houston Zoo, and entertainment venues



24-Hour Concierge service



Pet Friendly with Dog Park



Limited access entry to Parking Garage with controlled elevator access to each floor



Heated pool with private cabanas, chaise lounge chairs, and mature palm trees



Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grills



Vista Lounge with Dining room and prep kitchen for private use



Vista Patio with relaxing water feature and BBQ Grill



Fitness Center with cardio equipment, free weights, and yoga mats



Spin Room and Les Mills Virtual Trainer



Executive business center with conference room



Sports lounge with plenty of TVs and entertaining space



Electric car charging station



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Wi-Fi in all amenity areas



Beautifully appointed building with air conditioned interior hallways displaying artwork



Bike Storage and storage closets available



Valet Dry Cleaning



Management office on-site



Online Rental Payments



Online Leasing and Maintenance Requests Capability



Library with tables for gaming



Boutique-style community with complimentary Coffee bar



Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info