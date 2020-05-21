All apartments in Houston
5100 San Felipe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 San Felipe Street

5100 San Felipe St · No Longer Available
Location

5100 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
24hr concierge
sauna
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
sauna
valet service
Unique high rise condo in Four Leaf Towers. The building offers world-class amenities including a fitness center, party rooms, manicured grounds & 24 hour concierge, porter, valet & the convenience of Galleria & Uptown shopping & dining. All showings accompanied, provide advance notice. One assigned storage on the second floor. Seller re-constructed the whole unit one year ago. Smart features such as automatic blinds and intelligent lighting throughout the unit. Can be rented fully furnished for $5500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

