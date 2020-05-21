5100 San Felipe Street

Amenities
Unique high rise condo in Four Leaf Towers. The building offers world-class amenities including a fitness center, party rooms, manicured grounds & 24 hour concierge, porter, valet & the convenience of Galleria & Uptown shopping & dining. All showings accompanied, provide advance notice. One assigned storage on the second floor. Seller re-constructed the whole unit one year ago. Smart features such as automatic blinds and intelligent lighting throughout the unit. Can be rented fully furnished for $5500 per month.