Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful home in such a great neighborhood and outstanding schools! Beautiful corner location with mature trees! Three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage connected with covered walkway! Entry, living room, dining room, den and hall have top of the line Prego flooring! Den features corner fireplace plus plenty of built-ins and looks out to large private back yard with patio and brick BBQ pit! Home did not flood per owner and owner prefers no smoking and no pets.