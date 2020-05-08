5019 Tavenor Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127465?source=marketing



*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1373

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Oven, Electric dryer and washer connections.



Extras: Come take a look at this spacious property and be the next to call it home! Its open floor plan will delight you. A spacious living room filled with natural light. The open kitchen has a cute breakfast bar and sliding doors that open to the backyard. 3 great sized bedrooms, 1.5 baths. This beauty is near the medical center and NRG Stadium. Comes with stove, dishwasher, and disposal! Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.