5019 Tavenor Lane

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127465?source=marketing
Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1373
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Oven, Electric dryer and washer connections.
Extras: Come take a look at this spacious property and be the next to call it home! Its open floor plan will delight you. A spacious living room filled with natural light. The open kitchen has a cute breakfast bar and sliding doors that open to the backyard. 3 great sized bedrooms, 1.5 baths. This beauty is near the medical center and NRG Stadium. Comes with stove, dishwasher, and disposal! Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.