Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:18 AM

5019 Tavenor Lane

5019 Tavenor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5019 Tavenor Lane, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127465?source=marketing

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1373
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Oven, Electric dryer and washer connections.

Extras: Come take a look at this spacious property and be the next to call it home! Its open floor plan will delight you. A spacious living room filled with natural light. The open kitchen has a cute breakfast bar and sliding doors that open to the backyard. 3 great sized bedrooms, 1.5 baths. This beauty is near the medical center and NRG Stadium. Comes with stove, dishwasher, and disposal! Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Tavenor Lane have any available units?
5019 Tavenor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 Tavenor Lane have?
Some of 5019 Tavenor Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Tavenor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Tavenor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Tavenor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 Tavenor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5019 Tavenor Lane offer parking?
No, 5019 Tavenor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5019 Tavenor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 Tavenor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Tavenor Lane have a pool?
No, 5019 Tavenor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5019 Tavenor Lane have accessible units?
No, 5019 Tavenor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Tavenor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 Tavenor Lane has units with dishwashers.

