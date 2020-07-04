5009 Bataan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space and a gas stove! The master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

