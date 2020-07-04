All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:10 AM

5009 Bataan Road

5009 Bataan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Bataan Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space and a gas stove! The master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Bataan Road have any available units?
5009 Bataan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Bataan Road have?
Some of 5009 Bataan Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Bataan Road currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Bataan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Bataan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 Bataan Road is pet friendly.
Does 5009 Bataan Road offer parking?
No, 5009 Bataan Road does not offer parking.
Does 5009 Bataan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Bataan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Bataan Road have a pool?
No, 5009 Bataan Road does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Bataan Road have accessible units?
No, 5009 Bataan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Bataan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Bataan Road does not have units with dishwashers.

