5009 Bataan Road

Amenities
A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space and a gas stove! The master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.