Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5007 Mallow Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 7:24 PM

5007 Mallow Street

5007 Mallow Street · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Mallow Street, Houston, TX 77033
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this New Built Home with 2 beds, 2.5 baths with gated entry located in Houston! Beautiful open concept living/kitchen space that features laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting! The upstairs features 2 bedrooms each having there own private bath and master bedroom includes a balcony! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Mallow Street have any available units?
5007 Mallow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Mallow Street have?
Some of 5007 Mallow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Mallow Street currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Mallow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Mallow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Mallow Street is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Mallow Street offer parking?
No, 5007 Mallow Street does not offer parking.
Does 5007 Mallow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Mallow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Mallow Street have a pool?
No, 5007 Mallow Street does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Mallow Street have accessible units?
No, 5007 Mallow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Mallow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Mallow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

