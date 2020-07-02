5006 Inker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Conveniently located in Rice Military, this beautiful 2 story townhome has easy access to restaurants, shopping, major freeways, parks and so much more. Private backyard and two balconies offer outdoor space. Double, private driveway allows for additional parking for guests. Beautifully maintained wood floors throughout on the first level. The kitchen has granite counters, solid cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a 5 burner gas cooktop - refrigerator included. There is a large laundry room on the second floor with washer and dryer included. Expansive master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today.