Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

5006 Inker Street

5006 Inker Street · No Longer Available
Location

5006 Inker Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Conveniently located in Rice Military, this beautiful 2 story townhome has easy access to restaurants, shopping, major freeways, parks and so much more. Private backyard and two balconies offer outdoor space. Double, private driveway allows for additional parking for guests. Beautifully maintained wood floors throughout on the first level. The kitchen has granite counters, solid cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a 5 burner gas cooktop - refrigerator included. There is a large laundry room on the second floor with washer and dryer included. Expansive master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard. This home is a must see! Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Inker Street have any available units?
5006 Inker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Inker Street have?
Some of 5006 Inker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Inker Street currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Inker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Inker Street pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Inker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5006 Inker Street offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Inker Street offers parking.
Does 5006 Inker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Inker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Inker Street have a pool?
No, 5006 Inker Street does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Inker Street have accessible units?
No, 5006 Inker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Inker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Inker Street has units with dishwashers.

