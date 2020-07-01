All apartments in Houston
4907 Feagan Street

Location

4907 Feagan Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unique contemporary home near Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou Park, Washington Ave., with a commute to downtown or Galleria an easy one! Sparkling pool is just steps from your door. There are 2 wood burning fireplaces, large windows with great natural light and views of plants, trees and the pool. High ceilings with an extra room in a loft over the living area. Washer, dryer, refrigerator all furnished. 14 SEER HVAC system keeps utility bills lower. This home has lots of unique storage, large closets and flexible use for space. This is a quiet, small community in a terrific location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Feagan Street have any available units?
4907 Feagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 Feagan Street have?
Some of 4907 Feagan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Feagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Feagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Feagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Feagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4907 Feagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Feagan Street offers parking.
Does 4907 Feagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 Feagan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Feagan Street have a pool?
Yes, 4907 Feagan Street has a pool.
Does 4907 Feagan Street have accessible units?
No, 4907 Feagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Feagan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Feagan Street has units with dishwashers.

