4907 Feagan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unique contemporary home near Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou Park, Washington Ave., with a commute to downtown or Galleria an easy one! Sparkling pool is just steps from your door. There are 2 wood burning fireplaces, large windows with great natural light and views of plants, trees and the pool. High ceilings with an extra room in a loft over the living area. Washer, dryer, refrigerator all furnished. 14 SEER HVAC system keeps utility bills lower. This home has lots of unique storage, large closets and flexible use for space. This is a quiet, small community in a terrific location.