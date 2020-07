Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Gorgeous two story property in an urban setting. Super high ceiling in the main living area is well lit with ample windows and skylight - tons of natural light! Updated kitchen countertops, backsplash, and sink. Second floor has second bedroom with two closets, and an open area that can be used as a home office or study space.. Includes one garage space and area pool. Close to Washington Ave entertainment and Memorial park.FRESHLY PAINTED !