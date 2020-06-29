All apartments in Houston
4837 Willowbend Boulevard
4837 Willowbend Boulevard

Location

4837 Willowbend Boulevard, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 4837 Willowbend, an immaculate 3 bed/2 bath/2-car garage home for lease. This home has many wonderful features including hardwoods throughout, a HUGE backyard, granite counters, gas stove, spacious laundry room, 10' ceiling in the living room, & plenty of built-in storage. The washer, dryer, & refrigerator are included. The garage opens up into the HUGE backyard, which is perfect for projects & various hobbies. Ready for immediate move-in. Minutes from the Willow Waterhole. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard have any available units?
4837 Willowbend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard have?
Some of 4837 Willowbend Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Willowbend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Willowbend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Willowbend Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Willowbend Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Willowbend Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 Willowbend Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4837 Willowbend Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4837 Willowbend Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Willowbend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 Willowbend Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

