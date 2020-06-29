4837 Willowbend Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 4837 Willowbend, an immaculate 3 bed/2 bath/2-car garage home for lease. This home has many wonderful features including hardwoods throughout, a HUGE backyard, granite counters, gas stove, spacious laundry room, 10' ceiling in the living room, & plenty of built-in storage. The washer, dryer, & refrigerator are included. The garage opens up into the HUGE backyard, which is perfect for projects & various hobbies. Ready for immediate move-in. Minutes from the Willow Waterhole. Make this your new home today!