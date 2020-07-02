4820 Caroline St. #301

Amenities

Stunning Museum District Condo -2BR/2BA - Located in the museum district with close proximity to the Houston Medical Center, Downtown and many local favorite restaurants and bars, Oaks on Caroline represents true city and lock & leave living. The open concept living areas with guest half bath are made for entertaining with large island kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ample cabinetry space, spacious patio, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the home with natural light. Other amenities include 11 ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry with washer and dryer included, and secured entry garage parking. HOA Community . Never Flooded. NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!



