All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4820 Caroline St. #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4820 Caroline St. #301
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

4820 Caroline St. #301

4820 Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4820 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Museum District Condo -2BR/2BA - Located in the museum district with close proximity to the Houston Medical Center, Downtown and many local favorite restaurants and bars, Oaks on Caroline represents true city and lock & leave living. The open concept living areas with guest half bath are made for entertaining with large island kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ample cabinetry space, spacious patio, and floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the home with natural light. Other amenities include 11 ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry with washer and dryer included, and secured entry garage parking. HOA Community . Never Flooded. NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED!

(RLNE5669176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Caroline St. #301 have any available units?
4820 Caroline St. #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Caroline St. #301 have?
Some of 4820 Caroline St. #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Caroline St. #301 currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Caroline St. #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Caroline St. #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Caroline St. #301 is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Caroline St. #301 offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Caroline St. #301 offers parking.
Does 4820 Caroline St. #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 Caroline St. #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Caroline St. #301 have a pool?
No, 4820 Caroline St. #301 does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Caroline St. #301 have accessible units?
No, 4820 Caroline St. #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Caroline St. #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Caroline St. #301 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St
Houston, TX 77007
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston