Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom 1 bath is ready for immediate move-in! All new flooring throughout, spotless bathroom, and brand new kitchen cabinets have been added to make for great and comforting condition. Contact leasing agent today for a tour! Credit and background check required, *500+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years.