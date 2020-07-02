All apartments in Houston
4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane

4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home offering 3 beds and bonus study. The living room is the focal point of the home with corner fireplace. Game room up and master offers large walk in closet and garden tub; mature trees shade the private backyard with a patio.

Schedule a self view and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane have any available units?
4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane have?
Some of 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Pin Oak Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

