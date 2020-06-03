All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:39 PM

4714 Meadow Park Drive

4714 Meadow Park Drive
Location

4714 Meadow Park Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stove that connects to the eating area! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Get approved in 10 days, and receive Half Month Free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
4714 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4714 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Meadow Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
No, 4714 Meadow Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 4714 Meadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4714 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Meadow Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Meadow Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Meadow Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

