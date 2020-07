Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

This beautiful four story townhouse features high ceilings, recess lights, and wood floors. The open floor concept includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large windows throughout. There's plenty of natural sunlight illuminating each room. Whats even better is the good size yard and rooftop terrace with the nice view of downtown. Centrally located in Midtown, walking distance to the museums and parks, one cannot ask for more!