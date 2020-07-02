4623 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! You will love calling this 2 bedroom home in Afton Oaks yours! With its original charm, spacious floor plan including a formal dining room and living room you will have room for everything! There is no carpet in this home, just lovely hardwood and tile for easy living. There is a wet bar located in the informal living area, great for entertaining and perfect for family gatherings of all kinds. Here come the holidays and this is the perfect place to gather everyone. The master is spacious with an enormous closet! There are French doors in the master and informal living area with access to the beautiful and oh-so-big backyard! There is plenty of room for the kids and pet to roam! This amazing location is only a few minutes from Highland Village and a super short walk to Nielsen's Deli, and Rajin Cajun is just beyond! They make an amazing Cajun Turkey for the holidays....hurry! Your wonderful home (and food) for the holidays awaits! Come take a look!