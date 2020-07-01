All apartments in Houston
4608 Nett Street

4608 Nett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Nett Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY IN THE WASHINGTON AREA. HARD TO FIND MODERN TOWN HOME WITH A GREAT YARD AND PLENTY OF COOL FEATURES TO LIVE WITH STYLE **YARD CAN BE EXTENDED AS PER THE SELLER**- FRESHLY PAINTED AND BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE ROOMS. 3 BED TOWN HOME WITH PLENTY OF SPACE ON EACH ROOM AND AN AMAZING LIVING AREA. THIS GEM IS IN AN UNBEATABLE LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO ALL THE TRENDY RESTAURANTS AND BARS. GREAT WALKABILITY SCORES. SEE FOR YOURSELF AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN! SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Nett Street have any available units?
4608 Nett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Nett Street have?
Some of 4608 Nett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Nett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Nett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Nett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Nett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4608 Nett Street offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Nett Street offers parking.
Does 4608 Nett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 Nett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Nett Street have a pool?
No, 4608 Nett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Nett Street have accessible units?
No, 4608 Nett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Nett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Nett Street has units with dishwashers.

