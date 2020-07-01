4608 Nett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY IN THE WASHINGTON AREA. HARD TO FIND MODERN TOWN HOME WITH A GREAT YARD AND PLENTY OF COOL FEATURES TO LIVE WITH STYLE **YARD CAN BE EXTENDED AS PER THE SELLER**- FRESHLY PAINTED AND BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE ROOMS. 3 BED TOWN HOME WITH PLENTY OF SPACE ON EACH ROOM AND AN AMAZING LIVING AREA. THIS GEM IS IN AN UNBEATABLE LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO ALL THE TRENDY RESTAURANTS AND BARS. GREAT WALKABILITY SCORES. SEE FOR YOURSELF AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN! SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!